Taxi mows down several pedestrians in Moscow during World Cup games

The driver of a taxi that ran into a crowd in central Moscow on Saturday tried to run away,

but was caught and detained by police, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

Moscow authorities said the taxi driver probably lost control of the vehicle, and that eight people had sought medical assistance.



The car mounted the pavement and accelerated into a crowd, knocking over pedestrians and carrying some on the bonnet of the car for a short distance, a video of the

incident posted on social media showed.

Some of the people hit in the taxi incident were wearing the Mexican national team colors, the witness said. Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup.



