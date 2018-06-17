Top VC news: Adyen goes public, Toyota investing $1 billion in ride-hailing giant Grab

Toyota is pouring $1 billion into Grab, the Singapore-based ride-hailing firm that bought out Uber's business in Southeast Asia. Grab said the investment is the largest ever by an automotive manufacturer into the ride-hailing sector. The company intends to use the capital, and its partnership with Toyota, to expand its online-to-offline business in Southeast Asia, including food delivery and electronic payments.

Electric vehicle maker Byton raised $500 million in a series B funding round. Investors included FAW Group, Tus-Holdings, and Chinese car battery company CATL. Byton CEO and Co-founder Carsten Breitfeld previously worked as BMW Group Vice President and head of BMW's i8 group.