Mass facial recognition boom led by the Chinese government will mean big money for Nvidia, UBS says

Nvidia shares will rise as the chipmaker benefits from governments using artificial intelligence technology to monitor its citizens, according to a Wall Street firm.

UBS raised its price target to $285 from $266 for Nvidia shares, citing the company's leadership in the machine learning chip and software markets.

Nvidia offers its "Metropolis" platform, which enables governments to use its A.I. technology to analyze video feeds. The offering helps cities provide traffic monitoring, law enforcement and public safety services.