North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in China on a two-day visit: Chinese state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, where he will likely brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, as Washington and Seoul agreed to suspend a major joint military exercise.

This is Kim's third trip to China this year, coming less than a week after he met Trump in Singapore for historic talks.

Following the Singapore summit, Trump agree to work with Kim toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, committed to provide the North's regime with security guarantees and pledged to end "war games", which Pyongyang and Beijing have long seen as provocative.

In an unusual move, Chinese state media announced Kim's visit and said he would stay for two days. Previously China would only confirm Kim had visited after he had left the country. No other details were provided.

A Kim trip to China to discuss his summit with Trump had been widely anticipated in diplomatic circles. China is North Korea's most important diplomatic and economic backer but has been angered by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Police tightened security along Beijing's main Changan Avenue, which leads to the Great Hall of the People where Chinese leaders normally meet visiting heads of state, and also outside the Diaoyutai State Guest House, where Kim stayed with his wife during his March visit to Beijing.