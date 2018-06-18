Trump administration's migrant family separation policy 'dark stain on our nation,' says Pelosi

Trump: The US will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility 34 Mins Ago | 01:09

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and a group of congressional Democrats are touring immigration detention facilities in the San Diego area and plan to hold a news conference Monday.

The Democrats are calling attention to the Trump administration's migrant family separation policy, which has drawn criticism from even some GOP lawmakers. One of the facilities is Casa San Diego, located in the El Cajon area. It houses more than 60 boys separated from their families or who were unaccompanied by parents when they arrived in the United States.

Pelosi plans to speak about the policy at noon local time after visiting a detention facility for child migrants. In all, there are at least 27 such shelters in the Southwest border states to house youth up to 17 years of age.

"Ripping little children away from their parents is an utter atrocity that violates our asylum laws," Pelosi tweeted Monday. "The blame for every mistreated child, heartbroken parent & broken family rests squarely on Trump. Only he can end the trauma."

The White House's "zero tolerance" border enforcement policy was announced last month by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and means more families crossing into the U.S. illegally are getting split up. Also, even if those families request asylum they are separated.

The detention facilities for migrant children are operated by a refugee resettlement agency of the Department of Health and Human Services. The children are transferred to the shelters by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

HHS had nearly 11,800 minors in custody as of Monday, NBC News reported Monday.

President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the policy. On Saturday, Trump tweeted: "Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!"

Trump called Democrats "obstructionist" in remarks at the White House on Monday. "We cannot get them even to the negotiating table. And I say it's very strongly the Democrats' fault."

But Pelosi and other Democrats say the policy of separating children was set up by the Trump administration as a deterrent against undocumented immigration and insist it isn't working.

"President Trump's family separation policy leaves a dark stain on our nation," Pelosi said in a statement Monday. "This barbaric policy violates our asylum laws and the constitutional rights of parents."