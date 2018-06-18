Traders: Buy these tech names. Plus, the utility stock to watch

Stocks may have closed in the red following renewed trade war concerns, but the "Halftime Report" traders are still finding value and putting money to work.

On Monday Josh Brown, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO and "Halftime Report" trader, bought Verizon. Unlike competitor AT&T, Verizon has kept its distance from the ongoing media merger frenzy. Brown believes this could actually help improve the stock's performance in the future.

"All these companies are going to make obscene price acquisitions in content and Verizon is the only one going the other way--investing in the network--and I think that's the winning strategy," he argued.

Alphabet shareholder and "Halftime Report" trader Steve Weiss says the FAANG stock is "finally recovering all of its lost ground" and is "poised to break out." On Monday, Google announced that it is investing $550 million in Chinese e-commerce company JD.com.

Intel dropped more than 4% during Monday's trading session, and HPM Partners' Jim Lebenthal says to buy the dip. He called the pullback a "gift," warning investors that they'll "look back on it with regret" if they don't buy the stock now.

Joe Terranova is also watching the tech sector -- specifically Twilio. The stock has surged more than 150% year-to-date, but he doesn't see the run slowing down anytime soon. "It [Twilio] keeps moving higher. You don't get out of this name. I'm buying more this afternoon...build a bigger and bigger position," he argued.