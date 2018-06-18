Trump repeatedly blames Democrats for family separation policy he could change right now

President Donald Trump on Monday once again wrongly blamed Democrats for his administration's migrant family separation policy — one that he could end whenever he chooses.

Faced with mounting condemnation of the practice, the president dodged responsibility for splitting up families who have crossed U.S. borders illegally. Trump urged Congress to pass a broader immigration bill that meets his strict demands for border security.

"And I say it's — very strongly — the Democrats' fault. They're really obstructionist and they are obstructing. The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility — won't be," Trump said at an event about promoting American activity in space.

The president added: "If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly. Good for the children, good for the country, good for the world. It could take place quickly. We could have an immigration bill, we could have child separation. We're stuck with these horrible laws. They're horrible laws. What's happening is so sad. It's so sad. And it can be taken care of quickly and beautifully and we'll have safety."