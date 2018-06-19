CNBC’S NEW PRIMETIME SERIES ‘DEADLY RICH’ DEBUTS JULY 9 AT 10PM ET/PT

Watch a Sneak Peek Here

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — June 19, 2018 — CNBC today announced the network's new primetime original series, "Deadly Rich," will debut Mond ay, July 9th at 1 0PM ET/PT. From the producers of "American Greed," the 10 episode true-crime series takes viewers inside the lives and deaths of the one percent, exposing the dirty little secrets of how big money drives people to the ultimate sin. "Deadly Rich" features high profile cases and tells each story through first-person accounts from family members and friends of the victims to law enforcement. All of these cases lead to one thing – money and lots of it.

On the July 9th premiere episode, "Deadly Rich" delves into the murders of Miami Fontainebleau Hotel heir Ben Novack Jr. and his mother, Bernice Novack. When found murdered in a New York hotel room, the twisted secrets of Novack Jr.'s unconventional life come spilling out. His wife Narcy Novack, a former stripper, becomes the key to a sordid case of not one, but two gruesome murders in the Novack family.

Other prominent cases featured include the tale of serial imposter, "Clark Rockefeller," the murder of Toni and Lynn Henthorn and the twisted murder-for-hire scheme against Pamela Fayed. Whether it's for lust, or envy, or revenge, "Deadly Rich" shows us that the rich do everything differently. Even murder.

"Deadly Rich" is produced for CNBC by Kurtis Productions with Mike West and Tania Lindsay as executive producers. Charles Schaeffer is the executive producer for CNBC.

