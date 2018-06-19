Cramer's lightning round: GE's CEO was dealt 'one of the worst hands that anyone’s ever been given'   

General Electric Company: "[CEO] John Flannery is doing his best with one of the worst hands that anyone's ever been given. There was so much that was not known. I interviewed Nelson Peltz last week as part of TheStreet.com's Corporate Governance conference for The Deal and he said, 'Look, what could you tell? You didn't know. The company just was not forthcoming.' Now that they're being forthcoming, all I can say is listen to [J.P. Morgan analyst] Steve Tusa. He nailed it when it was at $27."

Molson Coors Brewing Company: "It's so funny because I am a Coors Light drinker and all of my friends know that (except for when I'm drinking Corona at my bar), and I just think that Molson Coors is just not doing well enough to recommend the stock. It's just not having good quarters and it also calls into question exactly how sustainable the beer market is. It's that bad."

Exelixis: "You know, I'm surprised it's down so much. It's regarded as being very speculative. I think it's not as speculative. I'm a buyer."

SemGroup Corporation: "We know that [the] Houston shipping channel is worth a great deal. At the same time, we also know that that group is under a lot of pressure and a lot of the ETFs have a lot of selling pressure on them, so I am not going to recommend that stock even though you're absolutely right [that] they've got a good situation going."

Flagstar Bancorp: "Not bad. It's an inexpensive regional. The regionals are doing better than the majors. I am not against that stock. I think it's fine. It won't be hurt that bad by the yield curve."

PPL Corporation: "I cannot believe that company yields 6 [percent]. That was my electric company for a very long time and it's very well-run. I think it's a terrific buy here and I would pull the trigger right now."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: "When this stock was at $6, $7, $8, we recommended it. It's gotten up to $11. I am more nervous about it here. Nervous is probably the wrong word; I am concerned because the short position's so big and the shorts just spread constant pain about this one. I don't want to be a part of either side. It has gotten too difficult. It is a true battleground."

Box, Inc.: "OK, so Box goes down on what I think is conservative guidance and then it comes right back up, not unlike Adobe. I don't know why people sold it. Maybe they don't understand this man and his business model. [CEO] Aaron [Levie]'s doing a good job."

AGNC Investment Corp.: "I know it's got a good yield. I've got to tell you, it is not my cup of tea. I've been against it. I own stocks for appreciation, not for that 11 percent yield. I don't want to touch that one."

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.: "I have been behind Sirius now for a double and people keep downgrading it and downgrading it and they're wrong. I'm right. It's a buy."

MSCI Inc.: "Henry Fernandez is the CEO. I made him one of the CEOs of the year last year. He's doing an incredible job. That stock is still a buy, even up here, and I've been recommending it now for a double."