OPEC meeting likely to end with no agreement on oil output, Iran minister says

OPEC members meeting in Vienna this week are likely to leave the Austrian capital without agreeing on a path forward for their 18-month-old policy of limiting oil output, Iran's energy minister told reporters on Tuesday.
The 14-member oil cartel is not scheduled to make a decision until Friday, but the gathering is already shaping up to be one of the most contentious in years. Influential producers such as Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia are pushing for output hikes, while countries with little ability to pump more — including Iran, Iraq and Venezuela — are lobbying against any change in current policy.
"Every decision in OPEC needs unanimity, and I don't believe in this meeting we can reach agreement," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Tuesday.