Trump's tweets 'seemingly' switched Saudi Arabia's production policy, RBC's Helima Croft says

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia appears to have altered its approach to oil production in the wake of repeated Twitter attacks from President Donald Trump, RBC's Helima Croft told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

The U.S. president accused OPEC of being "at it again" last week, apparently accusing the oil cartel for the second time in as many months of "artificially" inflating crude prices through its current policy of curbing production.

Trump, perhaps wary of the average U.S. gasoline price hovering near $3 a gallon, has sought to hold OPEC accountable for a recent upswing in oil prices.





Meanwhile, OPEC — alongside Russia and several other allied exporters — is preparing to gather for a key meeting in Vienna on Friday.

When asked to what extent Trump's criticism of the producer group mattered ahead of their Vienna summit, RBC's global head of commodity strategy, Helima Croft, told CNBC: "I think it is very important because remember in April you had a joint ministerial committee meeting in Jeddah and it looked like there was going to be no change in policy. Then all of a sudden you get a Trump tweet blaming OPEC for high oil prices… and you have Al-Falih taking a different line in terms of production."

"So the question is how much has U.S. anger over high prices — and the Trump administration blaming OPEC — cost certain key OPEC states to switch their tune? Now, the Russian oil corporates have long wanted to raise production but Saudi has seemingly switched in the last couple of months," she added.