Trader: this company could be the “Netflix of apparel”

Stitch Fix went public on November 17, 2017, and shares are up 81% since through Monday's close. The company most recently reported quarterly results on June 7 that topped analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue, and number of subscribers grew 30% in Q3 compared to a year earlier. The stock has soared 33% since the company announced results.

Despite Brown's bullish stance on Stitch Fix -- he's trying it out both as a customer and an investor -- he did note that it's not for the "faint of heart." While he said it could become the "Netflix of apparel," he said it could just as easily follow the fate of another subscription service that hasn't fared nearly as well -- Blue Apron. The meal-kit delivery company went public on June 29, 2017, and shares are down 67.8% since as the company struggles to maintain long-term subscribers.

Brown summed up his opinion on Stitch Fix saying "it's a speculative play and I hope to add more to it...but it's to be seen how sustainable growth will be."

Stitch Fix has a $2.69B market cap, and trades at 232X forward earnings.

Josh Brown owns Stitch Fix.