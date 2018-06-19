Trump says he'll cut off foreign aid to countries that send 'not their best' people

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to cut off aid to countries that "abuse" the United States by sending "not their best" people to its border, describing the proposal as a bipartisan approach.
"We want to end the border crisis by finally giving us the legal authorities and the resources to detain and remove illegal immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country," Trump told the National Federation of Independent Businesses' 75th anniversary event in Washington.
"Now think of all that aid that we give to some of these countries," he said. "Well, I'm going to go very shortly for authorization that when countries abuse us by sending their people up — not their best — we're not going to give any more aid to those countries."