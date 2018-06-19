Trump says he'll cut off foreign aid to countries that send 'not their best' people

Following applause from the crowd, he added: "Why the hell should we? This is a responsible, common-sense approach that all lawmakers should embrace, Democrats and Republicans."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Trump's proposal came amid a wide-ranging speech in which he defended his administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on prosecuting illegal entrants to the U.S.

Trump defended the administration's policy, which has led to the separation of nearly 2,000 migrant children from their families between April 19 and the end of May, according to a Department of Homeland Security tally.

The speech marked Trump's latest threat to rescind foreign aid for another country.

Trump had previously suggested that the U.S. could stop sending aid to Honduras following news reports that a "caravan" of asylum-seeking migrants from that country was traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border.

He had also hinted in December that U.N. member states that vote against U.S. interests could have their aid cut.

"We're watching" the votes of "nations that take our money and then they vote against us at the Security Council," Trump said at the time.