Trump's 'America first' policies face their strongest test yet

The president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy also threatens to alienate constituencies that could be key to Republican success in 2018, as well as the president's chances for re-election in 2020.

Most Americans, including 68 percent of independents, are opposed to the policy of separating migrant families at the border, according to a poll released Monday. Independents could be central to deciding the midterm race this fall.



Trump has blamed Democrats for the policy, but even members of his own party have acknowledged that the claim is unfounded.



"The zero tolerance policy can be changed by a phone call," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters on Tuesday.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-UT, called the policy "not American," and said the the White House could stop it. Other Republican senators, including John McCain, R-Ariz., Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, and Ben Sasse, R-NE, are among those that called on the administration to end the policy.

In fact, on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he and "all of the members of the Republican conference support a plan" to keep families together and end the White House practice.

Despite the push back from large swaths of the population, some analysts question whether Trump could be punished at the ballot box for either policy, saying Trump voters have known all along what the president promised.

"That his Justice Department is separating children from their parents who are crossing the border illegally should not be all that surprising," Amy Walter, a political analyst and the national editor of The Cook Political Report wrote. "As a candidate, Trump told NBC's Chuck Todd that he would order the U.S. government to deport all immigrants who are in the country illegally."

Walter cited polling which shows that more than fifty percent of Trump supporters cited "getting things done," "keeping promises," or "putting America first" as their top reason for their support.