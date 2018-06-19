    ×

    US futures slide as Trump ratchets up the pressure on China with additional tariffs

    U.S. stock index futures slumped ahead of Tuesday's open, after President Donald Trump threatened China with a new raft of tariffs.

    Around 5:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures tumbled 352 points, indicating heavy losses at the open of -341.47 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also posted sharp losses at the start to their respective trading sessions.

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

    The moves in pre-market trade came on the back of heavy losses seen across international markets. In Asia, stocks slid deep into the red by the close, while European markets posted steep losses during morning trade.

    Investor sentiment became increasingly jittery Tuesday after Trump called upon the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

    If China "refuses to change its practices" and insists on continuing with the new tariffs it recently declared, then the additional levies would be imposed on Beijing, Trump stated Monday night.

    The additional tariffs followed recent levies announced by both countries last week. Beijing has again reacted to Trump's statement, pledging to retaliate against the U.S.

    The Chinese Commerce Ministry responded to the news, stating that the fresh threat of more tariffs violates previous negotiations and consensus reached between both the U.S. and China.

    "The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends," the Commerce Ministry said.

    Trade will likely continue to rattle investor sentiment throughout the trading day, however, other factors such as economic releases are still scheduled to be published.

    At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts and building permits are due. In corporate news, FedEx, Oracle and La-Z-Boy are all expected to publish their latest earnings.

    On the central banking front, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is expected to attend the 2018 ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

    Bullard's speech comes just before Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion with other leading central bankers on Wednesday.

    —CNBC's Nyshka Chandran and Huileng Tan contributed to this report

