The moves in pre-market trade came on the back of heavy losses seen across international markets. In Asia, stocks slid deep into the red by the close, while European markets posted steep losses during morning trade.

Investor sentiment became increasingly jittery Tuesday after Trump called upon the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

If China "refuses to change its practices" and insists on continuing with the new tariffs it recently declared, then the additional levies would be imposed on Beijing, Trump stated Monday night.

The additional tariffs followed recent levies announced by both countries last week. Beijing has again reacted to Trump's statement, pledging to retaliate against the U.S.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry responded to the news, stating that the fresh threat of more tariffs violates previous negotiations and consensus reached between both the U.S. and China.

"The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends," the Commerce Ministry said.

Trade will likely continue to rattle investor sentiment throughout the trading day, however, other factors such as economic releases are still scheduled to be published.