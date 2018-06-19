    ×

    Here's a map of every Whole Foods where you'll get an Amazon Prime discount

    As of June 13, an Amazon Prime membership will earn you discounts at Whole Foods locations in 23 states.

    Whole Foods is gradually rolling out the lower prices for Prime members at stores across the U.S. this summer. The benefits include huge discounts on certain seafood and produce as well as a broad 10 percent discount on hundreds of items, the company said in a statement.

    Find your local store on this map to see if your neighborhood Whole Foods offers the Prime deals.

    To apply the discounts, just download the grocery chain's mobile app, sign in with your Amazon account and scan the Prime barcode at checkout.

    Amazon hasn't commented on when exactly the benefits would hit the rest of the country, or whether Prime discounts would roll out internationally.

