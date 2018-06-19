Your first trade for Tuesday, June 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Bitcoin.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of PayPal.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Apache Corporation.

Trader disclosure: On June 18, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seumour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.