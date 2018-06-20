Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Barnes & Noble shot up nearly 8 percent in after-hours trading. The popular bookseller chain saw its sales and earnings rise significantly in its fourth quarter.

HP shares gained nearly 3 percent in extended trading. The hardware technology manufacturer authorized an additional $4 billion for stock repurchases. The authorization will allow the company to offset dilution from employee stock plans. HP had about $1.2 billion remaining in approved share repurchases.

American Outdoor Brands stock was volatile after hours, rising more than 5 percent before giving up those gains and tumbling more than 3 percent. The outdoor recreation company, which owns Smith & Wesson firearms, posted fourth quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but the company reported mixed guidance.

Micron Technology shares increased nearly 2.61 percent in extended hours trading. The Boise, Idaho based company earned $3.15 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.14 per share. Micron also posted revenue of $7.80 billion, beating analyst expectations of $7.77 billion.

Shares of Steelcase rose more than 1 percent in extended hours trading. The Grand Rapids, Michigan based company reported earnings that met analyst expectations.