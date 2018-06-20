Apple makes a big push into kids' content with creators of Sesame Street

Apple will partner with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media organization behind "Sesame Street," to create children's programming for the tech giant's new streaming service.

"Sesame Street" is not part of the agreement, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The new content will include live-action, animated and puppet series.

This is Apple's latest push into original content, and its first foray into children's programming.

The report comes only a week after Apple announced a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey. That deal beat out competing bids, likely by Amazon and Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sesame Workshop made waves in 2015 when they struck a deal with HBO to air "Sesame Street," a longtime staple of public television, on the premium cable network.

Sesame Workshop did not immediately respond to request for comment.

— CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.