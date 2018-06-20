Health-tech start-up GoodRx is in talks to be acquired for at least $1.5 billion, but could fetch as high as $3 billion, according several people familiar.

Health distribution giant McKesson was among the companies taking a look, one person said, but will probably not be the buyer. The identity of the other potential buyers could not be learned. No transaction is imminent and the talks may not result in a deal.

GoodRx offers people without health insurance, or with high-deductible plans, a way to shop for drugs at lower prices. The company makes its money when consumers use its drug discount cards at pharmacies. It does that through its relationships with the top pharmacy chains and pharmacy benefits managers.

GoodRx and McKesson did not immediately return requests for comment.

GoodRx isn't the typical highly funded Silicon Valley start-up. It has only raised a small seed round of $1.5 million in venture capital from technology investors, including Founders Fund.