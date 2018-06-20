Tim Cook kept saying ‘trust me’: Why Angela Ahrendts left Burberry for Apple

When it was announced in 2013 that Angela Ahrendts would leave her long-time role as chief executive of Burberry to run Apple's stores, the fashion label's shares went down 5.5 percent.
Today, Ahrendts admitted to doubts about the job opportunity at Apple. "It was funny … I fought joining Apple, because I thought I had the greatest job on the planet and we were flying, and life was incredible but it was the culture that we had built and the values of the team at Burberry that was so brilliant. (But Apple CEO) Tim (Cook) kept saying 'trust me, trust me'," she said, addressing an audience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France on Wednesday.
But the draw of Apple's stores convinced her to accept the role as senior vice president of retail.