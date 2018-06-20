Tim Cook kept saying ‘trust me’: Why Angela Ahrendts left Burberry for Apple

"You guys have been to Apple stores, you feel that energy and the values at Apple of the store teams and the loyalty and the tenure. The company's values are aligned with my values and when you have that (you think) 'let's go.'"

Ahrendts added that she was brought up to be herself. "I was raised to use your instincts. My parents would say, what are your God given gifts, what do you love to do, and my dad was an avid reader and he would always say to thyself be true, and be your authentic self. Be who you are. I don't care how old I am, I don't ever want to forget where I came from," she told the audience.

Diversity and inclusion are hot topics at the Cannes Lions event this year. Asked by colleague Tor Myhren, Apple's vice president of marketing communications, what advice she would have for young women starting their careers, Ahrendts said they should listen to their gut.

"To young girls: to thyself be true. And use your instincts, and don't let anybody ever tell you that you can't, you shouldn't ... Not in this day and age."