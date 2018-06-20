OPEC inches closer to reaching an oil output deal at its most contentious gathering in years

OPEC sources and Oman's oil minister also suggested that OPEC would seek to address over-compliance with the deal, according to Reuters. The accord aims to keep 1.8 million barrels a day off the market, but output has fallen even further.

That could mean leaving the agreement in place, but increasing output slightly so that producers like Saudi Arabia are no longer overshooting their quotas.

"There seems to be a consensus around finessing this situation to get more oil on the market, but also to enable Iran in particular to save face and abide the deal until the end of the year," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

Croft said that strategy could provide a way to hold all the countries together, but it comes with challenges.

The alliance members must decide how to account for falling output in countries like Venezuela, Angola and Mexico, Croft said. Those involuntary declines have played a major role in the group removing more barrels than it originally intended.

OPEC will also have to consider the impending loss of Iran's exports once U.S. sanctions begin to bite later this year, she added. That may entail meeting again in a few months to reassess the market.