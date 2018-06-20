The moves in pre-market trade came after Wall Street posted heavy losses during Tuesday's session. U.S. stocks sank yesterday as trade tensions intensified, causing the Dow Jones industrial average to close down almost 300 points, having erased all of its gains for the year during the session. Other major domestic indexes also closed lower.

Looking to markets overseas, stocks tried for gains Wednesday following Tuesday's turbulent session. Investors still remain on edge, however, as turbulence surrounding global trade rumbles on.

The gloomy mood across markets stems from Monday, when President Donald Trump requested the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

These additional levies would be imposed on China if it refused "to change its practices" and continued with the new levies it declared on the U.S., Trump said.

The news, which comes hot on the heels of recent tariffs imposed by both nations last week, continued to rattle both China and investors. Following Trump's statement, Beijing reacted by pledging to retaliate against the U.S., with its Commerce Ministry stating that the U.S. had initiated a "trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends."

The turmoil surrounding the U.S. isn't just isolated to trade, however. Concerns over Washington's policy of separating migrant children from their parents has also upped concern, while the U.S. announced Tuesday that it would withdraw itself from the United Nations' Human Rights Council, citing alleged bias against Israel.