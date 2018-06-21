    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: The key level for selling Kraft-Heinz

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    The Kraft-Heinz Company: "Kraft-Heinz has just moved up very quickly, but I do think with rates going down the stock still has some upside. I want you at $64, $65 to sell it, though, because I still need some growth."

    V.F. Corporation: "Look, it's a high-quality company. It's been a red-hot stock. I think it can stay red-hot, but we've got to be aware that much of its move has probably occurred already."

    Store Capital Corporation: "The Supreme Court [ruling] … kind of gave brick-and-mortar a little push. I still have to go with Federal Realty if I want to do real estate and I want to do mall or shopping center."

    Cimarex, Inc.: "We got a very nice upgrade in Cimarex just today. It's the second one we've had in 10 days. It's done. It's ridiculous. The stock was below where it was when oil was $26. I think the stock goes higher. We do have an OPEC meeting, but I like it."

    Wheaton Precious Metals: "I like having 10 percent of your portfolio in some sort of a gold or a hedge against inflation. I think that's fine."

    Bluebird Bio, Inc.: "I'll see your Bluebird Bio and I'll raise you Regeneron, which I think is doing far better. [CEO] Len Schleifer is doing a good job. The stock is down so big from the top, I want to be there."

    First Commonwealth Financial Corporation: "No, no, no, no, no. It's time to ring the register. There's so many banks that are way, way, way, way down, I think you take the money off this regional and put it in others."

    Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.: "People decided they don't want the industrials anymore. They're throwing 'em all away. I think this stock is closer to a bottom than a top, so therefore I'm going to say start buying."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cimarex.

