CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo: Confident Aetna deal will close later this year

CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo told CNBC on Thursday he's "excited" and confident about the drugstore chain's deal to merge with Aetna.

The $69 billion deal is currently making its way through the regulatory process.

"We're pleased with how that's all progressing, and we expect the transaction to close later this year," Merlo told CNBC's Bertha Coombs in an interview that aired on "Closing Bell."

CVS announced in December it was buying the health insurer, and in March shareholders from both companies approved the merger. The companies are now waiting for the Department of Justice to approve the deal.

The recent ruling by a federal judge allowing the merger between A&T and Time Warner is seen by many as a go-ahead on so-called vertical mergers. CVS Health was seen by Wall Street as a clear winner from that verdict earlier this month, with its shares jumping 3 percent on the news.