Former retail CEOs hail online sales tax ruling: Old law rewarded a ‘form of tax evasion’

The 5-4 ruling against Wayfair, Overstock.com and Newegg overturned a precedent set by the Supreme Court in 1992 that barred states from forcing companies to collect local sales taxes unless they had a "physical presence" in that state.

The disparity in tax requirements hit mom-and-pop shops particularly hard, Storch said. "It had given e-commerce companies an advantage they clearly did not need."

Mark Cohen, former CEO of Sears Canada, told CNBC that the ruling was "an inevitability." Although he said he did not believe it would affect the growth of e-commerce, Cohen said that it will change the conversation around the issue.

"It puts an end, I think, to the ongoing sniveling and whining on the part of legacy organizations that e-commerce players have had an unfair advantage, whether they had an unfair advantage or no. That kind of distortion is now clearly over," he told "Squawk Alley."

Although sales tax rates can seem insignificant, it has a big impact on retailers, according to Ron Johnson, former CEO of J.C. Penney. He said when he was at Target in the 1990s, the mega-retailer would plan six months in advance to have the necessary inventory of school uniforms during local sales tax holidays to accommodate the mad dash.

"At the margin, this tax stuff really does impact decision-making," Johnson said on CNBC.