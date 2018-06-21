    ×

    First Lady Melania Trump's jacket sparks controversy during trip to Texas

    • First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket emblazoned with the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" as she departed to visit a shelter in Texas housing migrant children who had been separated from their parents.
    • The six-word phrase seemed to convey a message contrary to that of the first lady's trip.
    • "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.
    First lady Melania Trump boards an Air Force plane before traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border June 21, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
    First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket emblazoned with the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" as she departed the White House on Thursday morning to visit a shelter in Texas housing migrant children who had been separated from their parents.

    The jacket caused a stir Thursday afternoon when the Daily Mail first reported on the green canvas military-style coat. The phrase about not caring covered the entire back side of the jacket, which came from the midmarket label Zara.

    The six-word phrase seemed to convey a message contrary to that of the first lady's trip, which President Donald Trump said earlier had been born out of concern for the welfare of the children being detained in shelters in Texas.

    Melania Trump makes surprise visit to Texas to see migrant children separated from parents   

    Melania Trump removed the jacket before landing in Texas, where she visited a Lutheran nonprofit shelter in McAllen, the epicenter of family separations under the president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which he reversed on Wednesday.

    "I'm here to learn about your facility," the first lady said during her visit, adding that she wanted to learn how she could help the children be reunited with their families as quickly as possible.

    The first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, later sought to play down the significance of the wardrobe choice. "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," Grisham said in a statement to reporters. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."

