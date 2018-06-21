First Lady Melania Trump's jacket sparks controversy during trip to Texas

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket emblazoned with the phrase "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" as she departed the White House on Thursday morning to visit a shelter in Texas housing migrant children who had been separated from their parents.

The jacket caused a stir Thursday afternoon when the Daily Mail first reported on the green canvas military-style coat. The phrase about not caring covered the entire back side of the jacket, which came from the midmarket label Zara.

The six-word phrase seemed to convey a message contrary to that of the first lady's trip, which President Donald Trump said earlier had been born out of concern for the welfare of the children being detained in shelters in Texas.