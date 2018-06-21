Here's what OPEC ministers are saying at the oil cartel's landmark meeting

Oil-producing nations appeared to be on the brink of securing a landmark output agreement in Vienna on Thursday, amid calls from the U.S., China and India to cool down prices and support the global economy by producing more crude.

Energy ministers are gathering in Austria this week to determine the future of OPEC's 18-month-old agreement with Russia and other producers to limit oil output. The strategy has cleared a global supply overhang, but with oil prices recently soaring to multi-year highs, energy ministers are trying to reach a consensus on easing the output cap to prevent the market from overheating.

Ahead of Friday's pivotal meeting, CNBC takes a look at the mood among some of the leading voices in the Austrian capital.