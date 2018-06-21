House delays vote on compromise GOP immigration bill as chances of passage dim

House Republicans will delay a vote on one of the immigration bills they planned to consider Thursday, as divisions within the GOP caucus threatened to sink the measure.

The chamber will instead vote on the so-called compromise Republican bill Friday, CNBC confirmed. The House still voted on a separate, more conservative immigration plan on Thursday afternoon. It failed in a 193-231 vote, with 40 Republicans opposing it.

GOP lawmakers appeared to want more time to discern what is in the second bill, which Republicans crafted to try to balance the demands of conservatives and more moderate lawmakers. GOP leaders thwarted an effort by some Republicans to force votes on potentially bipartisan immigration measures that President Donald Trump may not have supported.

"We will vote on [the compromise bill] tomorrow," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told NBC News, which first reported the delay. "All it is taking a little more time to explain it to members."

As of now, Congress appears no closer to passing an immigration overhaul in the months leading up to this year's midterm elections than it did in recent years of repeated stumbles. Even if a GOP immigration bill passes the House, it appears to have little to chance of getting through the Senate — a fact Trump noted Thursday morning when he questioned the "purpose" of voting on the legislation.

The bill that the House plans to consider Friday would fund the president's proposed border wall, offer a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children and limits legal immigration. It would also attempt to codify a halt to the Trump administration policy of separating children from parents at U.S. borders.

The conservative bill that failed Thursday would not offer a pathway to citizenship and would cut legal immigration more dramatically.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.