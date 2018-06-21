In boardrooms, there’s a real fear that Italy could leave the euro zone

Italy's battle with Brussels has triggered fears among executives that continental Europe's third biggest economy will soon vote to leave the euro zone.

Italy now has a right-wing populist government at its helm, with much of the power appearing to lie in the hands of interior minister and far-right Lega (League) leader Matteo Salvini.

Euroskepticism operates as a main policy of Italy's new coalition between Lega and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party. It has criticized European Union (EU) guidelines on immigration, public spending, trade deals, agriculture and sanctions against Russia. The far-reaching discontent has led to suggestions that Italy could exit from the euro zone.