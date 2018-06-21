A rule that would require that all financial advisors to act in their clients' best interests with regard to their retirement accounts has been killed.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed on Thursday its decision to vacate the Department of Labor's so-called fiduciary rule.

The decision comes after a complete implementation of the rule was stalled following efforts by the Trump administration to investigate its effects on business.

The Labor Department issued its final rule in April 2016. The new requirements were scheduled to be phased in between June 2017 and July 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, has also expressed interest in establishing its own rule. The agency had been authorized to create its own fiduciary standard when the Dodd-Frank Act was passed in 2010.