Melania Trump makes surprise visit to Texas to see migrant children separated from parents

Melania Trump made a surprise trip Thursday to Texas to visit children separated from parents under the president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

"I'm here to learn about [the] facility to which I know you housed children on a long-term basis. And I also like to ask you how I can help to these children reunite with their families as quickly as possible," she said at the Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter in McAllen, NBC reported.

The first lady also thanked government care providers and law enforcement on the unannounced trip.

The trip is surprising for a first lady who has taken a back seat when it comes to her husband's policy matters. She recently resumed public appearances after more than three weeks away from the spotlight following a hospitalization to treat what her spokeswoman called a "benign kidney condition."