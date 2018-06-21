Conagra has approached Pinnacle Foods about a potential deal

Conagra Brands has approached Pinnacle Foods about a potential acquisition, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC on Thursday.



Conagra and Pinnacle did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

A pairing of Healthy Choice-owner Conagra and Bird's Eye-owner Pinnacle would combine two companies with a large presence in frozen foods at a time when the category is seeing a resurgence. Food companies, including Conagra, have poured money into previously neglected brands to highlight their healthiness, affordability and ease of use.

Together, the two would be the No. 2 U.S. frozen food company, analysts at RBC Capital Markets recently wrote. The country's other major players include Kraft Heinz and Nestle, the latter of which is No. 1, according to RBC.

Pinnacle has a market cap of $7.9 billion, while Conagra has a market capitalization $15.1 billion.

Bloomberg first reported the approach.