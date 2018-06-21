Speed is helping fuel fast casual restaurants: Analyst

It's all about speed in today's restaurant industry. And companies such as Chipotle and Darden Restaurants might have the winning recipe: simplified operations, quick, convenient service and order accuracy.

"This has really become the blueprint of the restaurant space," Morningstar restaurant analyst R.J. Hottovy told CNBC on "Power Lunch" on Thursday.

Darden Restaurants, which owns fast casual brands such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, beat earnings estimates Thursday, sending company shares soaring. The stock was up 13.5 percent during intraday trading.