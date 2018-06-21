Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DRI, KR, T, VZ, KMB, NKE & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Darden Restaurants – The parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Darden also raised its quarterly dividend by 19 percent to 75 cents per share.

Kroger – The supermarket operator beat forecasts by 10 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Same-supermarket sales excluding fuel rose 1.4 percent from the prior year.

AT&T – AT&T unveiled a $15 per month video service named WatchTV, offering a "skinny bundle" of channels to cord-cutters and giving free access to wireless subscribers on unlimited data plans.

Verizon – Goldman Sachs upgraded Verizon to "buy" from "neutral," noting underperformance due to a number of different concerns but ultimately concluding that key success factors for Verizon remain unchanged.

Kimberly-Clark – Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the consumer products company with an "underweight" rating, noting a difficult competitive environment.

Nike – UBS downgraded Nike to "neutral" from "buy," saying it has a long-term bullish view on the athletic footwear and apparel maker but that the market has a similar view and that the upbeat outlook is already priced into the stock.

Spotify – The music streaming service is rated "outperform" in new coverage at Macquarie, saying the evolution of the mobile digital market positions Spotify for years of growth.

Micron Technology — Micron reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.15 per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue came in very slightly above Street forecasts. Micron also issued an upbeat current-quarter forecast on strong demand for its memory chips.

American Outdoor Brands – American Outdoor beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts, as well. The Smith & Wesson parent also gave strong current-quarter revenue guidance.

HP Inc. – HP added $4 billion to its share repurchase program. The computer and printer maker had approximately $1.2 billion remaining in its prior repurchase authorization as of April 30.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm is among seven cornerstone investors in China smartphone maker Xiaomi's Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a Reuters report. Those seven investors are said to be contributing $548 million.

Carlyle Group – Carlyle has raised $6.55 billion for a new Asia private equity fund, its biggest ever.

Toyota – The automaker is slashing sales and marketing costs, as well as other expenses, to shift resources into research and development, according to people familiar with the matter quoted by Reuters.

CoreCivic, Geo Group – Stocks in the prison operators remain on watch, after rising Wednesday on the idea that they would benefit from President Donald Trump's executive order to end separation of immigrant children from their parents. The order requires immigrant families to be detained together if caught entering the U.S. illegally.

Comcast – Comcast remains on watch, with Wall Street analysts speculating that the NBCUniversal and CNBC parent will raise its bid for assets being sold by 21st Century Fox, after Walt Disney raised the price negotiated in its original deal with Fox.

Shire – The British drugmaker received Food and Drug Administration approval to make its Cinryze drug available to children aged six years and older. Cinryze is a treatment for a rare swelling disease, and has been approved for use in the U.S. for adults since 2008.