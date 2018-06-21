A Tesla spokesperson told CNBC that Martin Tripp, an ex-employee who the company is suing for alleged data theft and hacking, may have threatened to attack the company's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.
The spokesperson said:
"Yesterday afternoon, we received a phone call from a friend of Mr. Tripp telling us that Mr. Tripp would be coming to the Gigafactory to 'shoot the place up.' Police have been notified and actions are being taken to enhance security at the Gigafactory."
In separate interviews with CNN and the Washington Post, Tripp claimed whistleblower status.
Attempts to reach Tripp for comment were not successful.
The Storey County sheriff's office in Nevada, where the Gigafactory is located, said while the investigation is ongoing, there was no immediate threat.
Here's the full statement from the sheriff:
On 06/20/18 the Storey County Sheriff's Office received information of a potential threat to the physical security of the Tesla Gigafactory. Deputies responded to investigate the potential threat.
After several hours of investigation deputies were able to determine there was no credible threat. Further investigation into the threat's origin continues. No additional information concerning the ongoing investigation will be released until it's [sic] conclusion to protect the investigative process.
The names of all involved parties are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
Gerald Antinoro
Sheriff