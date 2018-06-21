Elon Musk thinks a saboteur exists within Tesla, according to emails 12:36 PM ET Tue, 19 June 2018 | 00:56

A Tesla spokesperson told CNBC that Martin Tripp, an ex-employee who the company is suing for alleged data theft and hacking, may have threatened to attack the company's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

The spokesperson said:

"Yesterday afternoon, we received a phone call from a friend of Mr. Tripp telling us that Mr. Tripp would be coming to the Gigafactory to 'shoot the place up.' Police have been notified and actions are being taken to enhance security at the Gigafactory."

In separate interviews with CNN and the Washington Post, Tripp claimed whistleblower status.

Attempts to reach Tripp for comment were not successful.

The Storey County sheriff's office in Nevada, where the Gigafactory is located, said while the investigation is ongoing, there was no immediate threat.

Here's the full statement from the sheriff: