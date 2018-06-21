Hackers are no match for human error.

Employee negligence is the main cause of data breaches, according to a state of the industry report by Shred-it, an information security company. The report found that 47 percent of business leaders said human error such as accidental loss of a device or document by an employee had caused a data breach at their organization.

Over 1,000 small business owners and C-suite executives in the United States were surveyed online in April for the report.

In 2017, data breaches cost companies an average of $3.6 million globally, according to a separate report from the Ponemon Institute.

For smaller businesses especially, that price tag could wipe out the entire firm. For a company of any size, a data breach can also cheapen a company's brand and negatively impact their ability to do work, according to Shred-it.