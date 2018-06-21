US stocks set for a negative open, as trade fears, oil takes center stage

The moves in premarket trade came after a wild couple of sessions on Wall Street. Markets across the globe have been on edge in recent days with the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump requested the United States Trade Representative identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent. He stated that these additional levies would be imposed on Beijing if it refused "to change its practices" and continued with the new tariffs it recently declared on the U.S.

Beijing reacted by pledging to look at its own counter measures against the U.S.

Another topic that will be at the forefront during Thursday's session is oil. Oil-producing nations are currently gathering in Vienna, with members of oil cartel OPEC and non-OPEC members set to decide on the future of an agreement that currently limits production.

Crude futures fell into the red Thursday, as analysts widely expect the producers to reach a deal that would raise production.

Coming up Thursday, jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing business outlook survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by FHFA house price index data at 9 a.m. ET.

In central banking news, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to appear at the African Development Center June 2018 Commerce and Community Conversation in Minneapolis.

Overseas, the Bank of England will announce its latest monetary policy decision before the opening bell.