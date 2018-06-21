You may remember the scene from the 1976 movie Rocky, when the boxing hero Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, dragged himself out of bed and downed a glassful of raw eggs in his quest for greatness. Raw eggs might be an excellent source of muscle-building protein, fats and micronutrients to fuel the body, but not the best choice for many reasons, least of which is their slimy consistency.

Fast forward 40 years to 2016, when football hero Tom Brady launched his line of vegan snacks, TB12 Snacks. That's when Andy Leavitt, founder of the Boston-based vegan meal kit company Purple Carrot, sat up and took notice. "I reached out to them [Brady's company] and found a quick alignment between our mission and values and theirs," Leavitt said. "Tom is doing such incredible things on the football field; it made sense to leverage his hero status as a model for nutrition."

A partnership was forged in 2017, and Purple Carrot launched TB12 Performance Meals, consisting of protein-rich plant-based foods, with an emphasis on vegetables (except nightshades like potatoes, peppers, eggplant and tomatoes), whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans and other plant foods. For some, the alkaloids from nightshades promotes inflammation in the body. The meals are gluten-free and lower in soy than Purple Carrot's original line of plant-based meals.

This year, Purple Carrot, which has grown 400 percent since 2017, is on track to ship over five million plant-based meals.

Brady claims to avoid things like dairy, gluten, white sugar and flour, alcohol and salt in favor of mostly fresh, local and organic fruits and vegetables to allow his body to fight inflammation and better absorb nutrients.

It's a question more people are asking as autoimmune diseases like Crohn's, Lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis are on the rise. The National Institutes of Health estimates 23.5 million Americans suffer from autoimmune disease, and that number is increasing every year. Studies have shown that additives common to processed foods may be one cause.

More from Modern Medicine:

Diabetes defeated by diet: New fresh-food prescriptions

The key to weight loss may be right in the palm of your hand

One-third of Americans are headed for diabetes, and don't know it



Last year, 59-year-old Queens New York resident Helen Lazos developed an insatiable thirst. "No matter how much I drank, it was never enough; I had bottles of water lined up on my nightstand," said the school secretary, who moonlights as a personal fitness trainer. "I thought it must be diabetes." (Excessive thirst is one of the most common symptoms of diabetes).