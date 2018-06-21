Your first trade for Thursday, June 21

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Facebook.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Bank of America.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the Financials ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Halliburton.

