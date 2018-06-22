    ×

    Trading Nation

    All 35 times the market did this, stocks ended the year higher

    35 out of 35 times when the market did this, stocks ended the year high
    35 out of 35 times when the market did this, stocks ended the year high   

    Summer just started and history suggests a sunny forecast.

    at least 3 percent heading into the first day of the season, the full year was positive every.

    That trend will stretch into a 36th year, according to Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners.

    "We're still overweight stocks at the expense of bonds and we really do expect to hold that positioning at least until the end of the year before we would potentially downshift to neutral," Tepper told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "Our research says absolutely no recession until 2020, so it does make sense to stay overweight stocks right now."

    The S&P 500 should end the year at around 2,900, predicts Tepper. Those levels imply a 5.5 percent rise from current levels and would see the S&P 500 end 2018 with full-year gains of 8.5 percent. The benchmark index came close to 2,900 at its record-making peak in late January.

    This march to 2,900 won't be a straight shot, Tepper warns.

    "As there's all this trade war talk going on, as long as that's a concern, I think the market is going to trade within a range, and I would expect that to really persist through the end of the summer," said Tepper. "I wouldn't expect any significant upside until all of this stuff calms down."

    Market fears over a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China have hit stocks this week. The S&P 500 was up just over 3 percent heading into June 21, although it is down 1 percent for the week and on track for its worst week since March. Worries pushed the Dow into negative territory for the year.

    Matt Maley, equity strategist at MillerTabak, says the Federal Reserve could introduce larger market tremors than trade worries.

    "Every Fed tightening cycle, it has always caused disruptions in the stock market and a slowdown in the economy," Maley said Thursday's "Trading Nation." "It didn't always cause a recession but it usually did and it didn't always cause a bear market but it usually did."

    The aftershocks of tighter monetary policy are beginning to be felt on markets, says Maley, and those fissures could widen.

    "We saw it in the short-vol trade, then we saw it in emerging markets, and then we saw it in southern Europe, now we're seeing it in European banks," said Maley. "Eventually this thing kind of all spills over and eventually hits the U.S. markets, so I'm concerned we'll see another pullback into correction territory."

    The S&P 500 is currently 4 percent lower than its 52-week high set on Jan. 26, far from the more than 10 percent decline required for a correction. To be at that level, the S&P 500 would need to drop to at least 2,585.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...