    Apple launches free repair program for MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards

    • Apple launched a service program for customers experiencing keyboard problems with some MacBook and MacBook Pro computers.
    • Apple will replace some keys or entire keyboards if needed, for free.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of an MacBook on display after an Apple special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on March 9, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
    Getty Images
    Apple just launched a free repair program for users with faulty keyboards on some MacBook and MacBook Pro computers.

    Some users have complained about those computers, specifically calling out how keys can get stuck or don't register when tapped.

    Computers in the program include MacBook models built from 2015 to 2017, as well as MacBook Pros from 2016 and 2017.

    Apple addressed the issue on the page for its new service program:

    Apple has determined that a small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

    - Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly

    - Letters or characters do not appear

    - Key(s) feel "sticky" or do not respond in a consistent manner

    Apple said customers who own certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models can get them repaired free of charge. Repairs might include fixing the whole keyboard or just some keys, the company said. Customers with questions can contact an Apple Store, Apple support or an authorized service center.

    Additional details can be found on Apple's service page.

