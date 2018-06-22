Cramer flags the market's 3 'most worrisome components' ahead of July's earnings wave   

CNBC's Jim Cramer isn't exactly bullish about the tidal wave of earnings coming in July.
"As we head into earnings season next month, there are three things that really worry me," the "Mad Money" host said Friday.
"One, slowing revenues from the end — or at least the pause — [of] the synchronized global economic expansion. Two, the stronger dollar, which is a very different story from the last quarter and is really bad news for American exports. And three, rising raw costs from tariffs and, more important, higher oil prices," he said.
Let's take them one by one.