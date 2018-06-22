Cramer flags the market's 3 'most worrisome components' ahead of July's earnings wave   

Earlier on Friday, Cramer called on the Trump administration to speed up its fair-trade fight with the rest of the world, most notably China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

"You just need it be done within the next three to six months because the world [economy] is slowing too quickly," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," just before President Donald Trump tweeted a threat to place tariffs on European cars.

While Cramer maintained that Trump would likely win the fight, he worried about the impact escalating trade disputes — or even worries about them — could have on the world economy, which he suggested is nearing the end of its synchronized expansion cycle.

"I think it's crazy that we rallied on today's news flow. We should've gone down," Cramer said. "We're going into a weekend where there will be tons of trade tensions and the president seems to be content to let them brew. This is not a recipe for a rally, people."