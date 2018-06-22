Meet the man whose job it is to reassure people that Google search isn’t evil

The week Danny Sullivan started working at Google's headquarters, he felt like someone was going to throw him off campus in Mountain View, California.

He noticed a handful of double takes as he walked around unattended and would half-jokingly start meetings by assuring other participants of his good intentions.

The bafflement arose because before he joined Google last October, he was an outsider who had written critical stories about the company for nearly two decades. As a journalist, his trips to the Googleplex campus would include a prominent visitors badge and a public-relations handler at his side.

"It all felt very strange," Sullivan told CNBC of his early days inside the company.

When Sullivan announced he was joining Google as a "search liaison" late last year, only a few months after retiring from his reporting job, it surprised industry observers and other writers alike.

In hindsight, his appointment seems well-timed: In the months since Sullivan took on his role, the tech industry has faced increased scrutiny over how its algorithms affect the public. Critics have lambasted Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter for exacerbating filter bubbles, serving consumers fake news or conspiracy theories, and failing to adequately support the creators they rely on.

Google's search algorithms, in particular, have produced a string of high-profile mistakes in recent months. Part of Sullivan's job is to explain those errors. He's responsible for bridging the gap between Google's engineers and the outside world and, ultimately, using feedback from both sides to make its systems work better.

"I'm really part of trying to improve search now — a direct part of it," he said. "That's the most rewarding thing."