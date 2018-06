Helena Morrissey is one of the most powerful money managers in the U.K. She oversees nearly $1 trillion of assets at Legal and General Investment Management. She has also written a book about women in the workforce and chairs a gender-diversity project. Oh — and she has nine children.

The secret to success for the 52-year-old Morrissey, who has three boys and six girls ages 9 to 26?

Don't lean in.