Pro tips on taking great video of your vacation — right from your phone

Another thing to think about when you're shooting video is how you plan to use it. This will dictate which orientation you want to capture it in. Most of the time you will want to shoot with your phone on its side.

As a pro shooter, I always shoot this way because most of the time that's how the content will be watched. But if you want to shoot an Instagram story or post to Snapchat, you will want to shoot vertically to avoid having the apps crop your video.

Slow Motion

Slow-motion video can be a lot of fun. This feature works best when you have plenty of light and you're shooting a fast-moving object. Depending on the model you have, you can choose different frame rates. The higher the frame rate, the slower the video.

Time-lapse

Time-lapse is another time distortion perspective that can be really cool. When capturing a time-lapse, you want to keep the camera as still as possible, ideally attaching it to a tripod. Depending on how long you plan to film, you may want to plug your phone in so it doesn't die. Shoot scenes that will have some sort of change over time, such as a scenic vista with lots of stuff happening, or a busy area with people milling about.

Hyperlapse

Hyperlapse is a variation of time-lapse that involves motion. The easiest way to capture this is using the app Hyperlapse on Apple devices and Microsoft Hyperlapse Mobile on Android. These are great for when you're on the move.

Editing

Use iMovie on iOS to take all the videos from your trip and edit them together with music and effects. Google Photos also has some options to do this and makes it really easy to share with family and friends.

Upload to YouTube or Vimeo

Once your movie is complete you can upload it to YouTube or Vimeo for free and clear space on your phone.