Organizations in the state of New York receive more federal funding for housing unaccompanied migrants than those in any state besides Texas, according to a CNBC review of government procurement documents.



Shelters including The Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry and The Cayuga Home for Children, a nonprofit with locations around New York, have received $400 million in the last five fiscal years to house and provide services for minors who arrive in the United States without guardians, the documents show.

The funding allocated to New York shelters by the Department of Health and Human Services is more than organizations in the next three states — Illinois, Virginia and Maryland — received combined.



New York's central role in what the government calls the unaccompanied alien children program has grown tense in recent days as a result of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.



While many of the shelters signed up to house children who arrived in the country unaccompanied, under the new policy, shelters are being called on to house hundreds of children who arrived with their parents and were then separated from them.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as many as 700 migrant children separated from their parents were living in New York facilities.



Housing migrants separated under Trump's zero tolerance policy presents an awkward moment for New Yorkers, who voted for Trump's political rival Hillary Clinton by a margin of 23 percentage points in 2016.

In the time since, the state has served as a chief antagonist for a number of Trump's policies, and just last week, the state's attorney general filed a lawsuit against the president and his family for violating federal and state charities law.



Bill de Blasio, New York City's mayor, said as many as 350 young migrants had been processed by one facility in particular, Cayuga, in East Harlem. Speaking outside the facility on Wednesday, a day after a local television station captured video of five girls believed to be migrants entering the facility in the dead of night, de Blasio said that he was "shocked at what we think is something happening far away."



"Well, I have to tell you, I am further shocked to find out today how much this policy has come home to New York City," he said.

Cayuga has received $93 million in government contracts since 2014, according to the government documents reviewed by CNBC.



The state of New York will soon sue the federal government over Trump's immigration policy, Cuomo announced this week. Cuomo said an executive order Trump signed Wednesday, which the president claimed would allow families to stay together, is "no solution at all."