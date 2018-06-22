Some of the handouts require hefty minimum deposits and if you don't maintain certain balances, you'll be dinged with fees. You'll get slapped with a $25 fee from HSBC, for example, if your account dips below a certain amount.

And all bonuses, of course, are taxable.

Still, it's worth shopping around to see if merely opening a new account and shifting some of your money around can bestow you with some extra cash. "To score a bonus of a few hundred bucks on a modest deposit is a pretty great return," McBride said.

As interest rates rise, more depositors are looking to keep their money in more profitable places than low-yield checking and saving accounts.

Larger banks are also facing pressure from online banks, which can offer higher returns because they don't have the expenses of maintaining a physical presence.

As a result, McBride said, "the competition for deposits is going to be picking up."