Speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France on Thursday, PepsiCo's Global Insights Director Maneesh Kaushik explained that the company has created a "360 Always On Trend Engine," developed with consultancy Black Swan Data.

Steve King, chief executive and co-founder of Black Swan Data, said that the company uses machine-learning to "read" what people are saying online, separating it from advertising, bots and other irrelevant information, and making educated assumptions about people such as their age, sex and location.

Black Swan's machines then scan the data to understand what people are talking about and use predictive models to suggest what will become popular.

"Our mission is very simple. To identify and detect these trends and then inform the business so we can make faster, smarter and hopefully better decisions," Kaushik said.

It is often the smaller businesses that can better keep up with trends, Kaushik added. "These small, niche brands are fantastic because they are able to really respond to the consumer trends and have the products and the right solutions much quicker than we can and I wish we could do better at that," he said at the Cannes Lions event.

"These small, niche brands are like a shoal of piranhas… every single bite doesn't really hurt you, but together, they can really cause a lot of pain."

In its beverage business, PepsiCo tracks online conversations about more than 1,000 ingredients, including turmeric and charcoal, as well as 2,200 other brands and products. It also looks at lifestyle and health trends.