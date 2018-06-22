Via the app, businesses signal when they have excess food to deliver, package it, and track it as it is sent to local non-profits.

The company uses blockchain to keep a data ledger for their clients of how much food businesses waste, and where they might be losing money. Data collected by the company includes information on what food gets wasted the most, community connections and environmental impacts. With all that information, Crowe hopes to eliminate surplus food.

"Our hope is definitely like most social good companies, is that we're able to work ourselves out of business," Crowe said. "But one of the things that we do see is that there's really not a lot of predictability in large scale food service."

Although Goodr charges the businesses like any other waste management system, charities receive the food free of charge.

The idea for Goodr became imperative to Crowe after she witnessed one of her friends struggling with food security. Crowe was working as an independent philanthropy consultant while helping to donate food to local homeless shelters.

"Having experienced that first hand really shifted perspective for me, because for years I was feeding members of our homeless community," Crowe said. "I didn't understand that the face of hunger was readily changing."

Goodr services a variety of businesses across Atlanta, including Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Ponce City Market, Georgia World Congress Center and Turner Broadcasting Systems. Crowe said she is hoping to expand to Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco by the end of 2019.