American consumers waste 133 billion pounds of food every year.
Not only would this wasted food help feed families struggling with hunger, food waste accounts for 27 percent of landfills, and contribute to methane emissions. About $218 billion dollars per year is spent on the production, transportation and removal of uneaten food, according to data from the Natural Resources Defense Council.
A company called Goodr is working to combat that — using blockchain technology.
Since January 2017, Goodr has helped businesses and restaurants in Atlanta arrange for leftovers to be sent to local charities using the company's app. Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe recently told CNBC's "Power Lunch" that businesses can schedule pick-ups and track deliveries, as well as read data about the type of food waste they're producing — and how to reduce it.